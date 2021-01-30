Authorities arrest Mount Airy man in connection with Friday's shooting death of another man

A Mount Airy man has been arrested in connection with Friday's shooting death of another man in Surry County, authorities said Saturday.

Zaqwan Washain Dobson, 26, of Carolina Road is charged with murder in the death of 23-year-old Tevon Parsons, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

Dobson was being held Saturday in the Surry County Jail with no bond allowed on the murder charge, the sheriff's office said. Dobson's bond was set at $75,000 after he was served with outstanding warrants on unrelated criminal charges.

Surry County sheriff's deputies found Parsons shot to death Friday on Cedar Ridge Road near Mount Airy, the sheriff's office said. The deputies arrived on the scene at 4:37 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting near 252 Cedar Ridge Road near Mount Airy.

The deputies found Parsons dead on the road from an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting appears to have resulted from a disagreement between Dobson and Parsons, officials said.

