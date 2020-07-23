Investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office have identified an organized ring of people they say are responsible for shoplifting and reselling baby formula.
The formula might be be unsafe for babies due to how it was stored after it was stolen, the sheriff's office said Thursday.
On Wednesday, investigators began their probe after multiple retail chains, including CVS, Food Lion, Lowes Foods, Target and Walmart, reported large quantities of baby formula were stolen from their businesses, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators identified many subjects of interest connected to the thefts, and how the stolen baby formula was being stored and where it was being sold, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office contacted the Gerber Products Co. who told investigators that "storage for more than a couple hours in temperatures that exceed 90 degrees will cause a breakdown in the vitamins and minerals within the formula."
The company added that "the formula may appear to be fine, but the babies will not be able to receive the necessary nutrients from the formula.”
The sheriff's office encouraged parents not to feed their babies formula purchased at El Rincon Latino at 540 Akron Drive in Winston-Salem.
Anyone with information about the stolen baby formula can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or 336- 728-3904 on its Spanish line.
