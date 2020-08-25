Photo of Jacob Blake with his kids

Jacob Blake smiles with his children. Blake was shot by police Sunday afternoon in Kenosha after reportedly breaking up a fight before officers responding to a civil disturbance arrived on scene.

 Via Facebook

Jacob Blake, the black man who was shot in the back multiple times Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wis., grew up in Winston-Salem, his father told a Chicago newspaper.

IN PHOTOS: Protesters rally in Downtown Kenosha

+10 
+10 
Downtown Protest 1
+10 
+10 
Downtown Protest 2
+10 
+10 
Downtown Protest 3
+10 
+10 
Downtown Protest 4
+10 
+10 
DowntownProtest 5

Growing up, Blake, 29, was a "happy little dude," his father, Jacob Blake, told the Chicago Sun-Times. The younger Blake eventually moved to Evanston, Ill., attending Nichols Middle School and Evanston Township High School, according to the Sun-Times report.

The younger Blake had been living in Kenosha for about three years, his father said, and is the father of six children between ages 3 and 13. Family is "definitely" important to the younger Blake, who has seven brothers and five sisters, his father told the newspaper.

When Jacob Blake’s father talked with his son Sunday morning, the younger Blake was gearing up for a day of celebrating his son’s eighth birthday, the Sun-Times reported 

That evening, the father got word that his son had been shot eight times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he told the newspaper. Eighteen minutes later, he saw the now-viral video.

"What justified all those shots?" his father said. "What justified doing that in front of my grandsons? What are we doing?"

Some witnesses say Jacob Blake was simply trying to break up a fight Sunday evening, the Sun-Times reported. The cellphone video of the incident shows Blake walking around and opening up his car door before appearing to be shot in the back by police.

His father said there are now "eight holes" in his son’s body, and he’s paralyzed from the waist down, the newspaper reported. Doctors don’t yet know if his son's injury is permanent.

The elder Blake is making the drive from Charlotte to be with his son in the hospital Tuesday.

"I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK," his father said. "I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son."

The younger Blake was generous, his father said.

"If you were in need of something and my son had it, he would not hesitate to give it to you," his father is quoted as saying. "He’s a very giving individual."

The elder Blake keeps a book on his nightstand that his son made and dedicated to him in third grade.

“He’s very sincere,” his father told the Sun-Times.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments