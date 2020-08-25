Jacob Blake, the black man who was shot in the back multiple times Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wis., grew up in Winston-Salem, his father told a Chicago newspaper.
Growing up, Blake, 29, was a "happy little dude," his father, Jacob Blake, told the Chicago Sun-Times. The younger Blake eventually moved to Evanston, Ill., attending Nichols Middle School and Evanston Township High School, according to the Sun-Times report.
The younger Blake had been living in Kenosha for about three years, his father said, and is the father of six children between ages 3 and 13. Family is "definitely" important to the younger Blake, who has seven brothers and five sisters, his father told the newspaper.
When Jacob Blake’s father talked with his son Sunday morning, the younger Blake was gearing up for a day of celebrating his son’s eighth birthday, the Sun-Times reported
That evening, the father got word that his son had been shot eight times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he told the newspaper. Eighteen minutes later, he saw the now-viral video.
"What justified all those shots?" his father said. "What justified doing that in front of my grandsons? What are we doing?"
Some witnesses say Jacob Blake was simply trying to break up a fight Sunday evening, the Sun-Times reported. The cellphone video of the incident shows Blake walking around and opening up his car door before appearing to be shot in the back by police.
His father said there are now "eight holes" in his son’s body, and he’s paralyzed from the waist down, the newspaper reported. Doctors don’t yet know if his son's injury is permanent.
The elder Blake is making the drive from Charlotte to be with his son in the hospital Tuesday.
"I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK," his father said. "I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son."
The younger Blake was generous, his father said.
"If you were in need of something and my son had it, he would not hesitate to give it to you," his father is quoted as saying. "He’s a very giving individual."
The elder Blake keeps a book on his nightstand that his son made and dedicated to him in third grade.
“He’s very sincere,” his father told the Sun-Times.
Less talk more walk
“Less talk, more walk,” protesters chant outside of one of the houses, which has a BLM sign hanging up on it. pic.twitter.com/6khBf1QdtE— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Marching down state street
Marching down State Street again now. LOTS of young people out here tonight. pic.twitter.com/777FZfIx0h— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Peaceful demonstration
Marching down State Street again now. LOTS of young people out here tonight. pic.twitter.com/777FZfIx0h— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Dumpster fire
Firefighters are trying to extinguish a large dumpster fire that appears to be blowing onto a building near State Street and Gorham. Police are in a line blocking them off. pic.twitter.com/PhhraqZRh5— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Horses
“Less talk, more walk,” protesters chant outside of one of the houses, which has a BLM sign hanging up on it. pic.twitter.com/6khBf1QdtE— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Not a riot, a revolution
The much much larger group of protesters, probably around 1,000 people, are marching down State Street now.— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
“This is not a riot, this is a revolution,” the chanted.
Organizers are telling people to stay together. pic.twitter.com/MigEtqT2RD
pepper spray
Police just deployed tear gas and sprayed pepper spray at protesters at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Blair Street. They also shot what looked like sponge projectiles or fireworks at protesters. pic.twitter.com/6FvIQW0Wbz— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Police line
Police just deployed tear gas and sprayed pepper spray at protesters at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Blair Street. They also shot what looked like sponge projectiles or fireworks at protesters. pic.twitter.com/6FvIQW0Wbz— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Walgreens
Police are forming a line in front of the Walgreens. pic.twitter.com/y8UTPkOfRC— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Tear gas
Police are tear gassing and pepper spraying protesters on Pinckney Street on the Capitol Square. pic.twitter.com/U2NiekTJAU— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
At the courthouse
Police are defending the Dane County Courthouse. Protesters just rolled a dumpster in their direction. Demonstrators also threw a few rocks. pic.twitter.com/OZKrlTCo1W— Emily Hamer (@ehamer7) August 25, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
These racist, rogues need to be arrested, charged, and held fully accountable for their continued egregious actions against non-violent, unarmed black men. Dylan Roof viciously killed 9 worshippers attending Bible study at their church, was apprehended the following day by law enforcement while still in possession of his weapon, and got an escort to a Burger King before being taken to the detention center because he was "hungry." Absolutely NO REASON AT ALL for a law enforcement officer to shoot someone in the back 7 ~ 8 times at point blank range. Only a racist, murderous rogue cowardly hiding behind a law enforcement badge would commit such a heinous crime.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.