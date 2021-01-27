Body of missing man discovered in Winston-Salem. Police believe he was killed.

Winston-Salem police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Saturday as a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

Through an autopsy, investigators identified the body as Eliseo Ernesto Martinez-Gomez, 21, of Graystone Drive in Winston-Salem, police said. Martinez-Gomez's body was discovered off the 100 block of Stage Coach Road.

Officers went to that scene at 2:16 p.m. Saturday to investigate the discovery of Martinez-Gomez's body, police said.

Police received a report that Martinez-Gomez was a missing person on Nov. 27, 2020, police said. Martinez-Gomez was last seen by his family members at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25, walking away from his home, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His relatives didn't know Martinez-Gomez's destination, police said.

At that time, Martinez-Gomez was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black plans and black tennis shoes, police said. Martinez-Gomez didn't have a cell phone, and he was subject a Silver Alert, police said.

Detectives began investigating his case on Dec. 20.

Martinez-Gomez's next of kin has been notified of his death, police said.