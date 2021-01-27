Body of missing man discovered in Winston-Salem. Police believe he was killed.

Winston-Salem police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Saturday as a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.
Through an autopsy, investigators identified the body as Eliseo Ernesto Martinez-Gomez, 21, of Graystone Drive in Winston-Salem, police said. Martinez-Gomez's body was discovered off the 100 block of Stage Coach Road.
Officers went to that scene at 2:16 p.m. Saturday to investigate the discovery of Martinez-Gomez's body, police said.
Police received a report that Martinez-Gomez was a missing person on Nov. 27, 2020, police said. Martinez-Gomez was last seen by his family members at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25, walking away from his home, police said.
His relatives didn't know Martinez-Gomez's destination, police said.
At that time, Martinez-Gomez was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black plans and black tennis shoes, police said. Martinez-Gomez didn't have a cell phone, and he was subject a Silver Alert, police said.
Detectives began investigating his case on Dec. 20.
Martinez-Gomez's next of kin has been notified of his death, police said.
Martinez-Gomez's death was the city's 29th homicide in 2020, as compared to 32 homicides in Winston-Salem in 2019, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
