HIGH POINT — The death of a monk at a Buddhist temple on Saturday is being investigated as a homicide, police said in a news release.
Officers responded to a Buddhist temple 605 S. Scientific St. at about 7:40 p.m. to assist EMS on scene performing CPR on Tam Dinh Tran, 50, a Buddhist monk serving the temple, police said.
Another monk, Vu Ta, found Tran kneeling at the altar in a praying position with blood coming from his nose and called 911, police reported.
Tran had a traumatic injury to his right side that was first thought to be a puncture wound but later discovered to be a gunshot wound, police said. Tran was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Other than a single wound to his side, Tran had no other injuries and there were no initial signs of violence in the temple, police said.
Officers treated the death as a homicide and searched the temple, locating two bullet holes in an exterior wall, police said. The bullets appeared to have been fired from or near the roadway on Scientific Street, according to the release.
On Sunday police located two shell casings and are awaiting further forensic analysis of the recovered casings, police said. An X-ray at the medical examiner's office showed a projectile inside of Tran's chest, according to police. The projectile was recovered during autopsy, but the caliber of the bullet hasn't been determined.
Police said there is no information that leads them to believe the temple or Tran were targeted.
High Point Police Department asks anyone with information to contact Detective Buben at 336-887-7867 or Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or using the P3 app.
