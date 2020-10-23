Child dies from methadone exposure; Davidson County woman facing murder charge

A Lexington woman faces a murder charge after her child died Friday after being exposed to methadone, authorities said.

Rebecca Raeann Reagan, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse, according to FOX8/WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal's news gathering partner.

An 18-month-old girl was seen Tuesday at Lexington Medical Center after being exposed to methadone, the television station reported. The child was then transferred to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Methadone is used to treat people's addiction to opioids.

Evidence showed that the child tested positive for methadone and had been unresponsive for an extended period of time before she was taken to the hospital, the television station reported.

Investigators received information about the child's condition from Davidson County Department of Social Services, the television station reported.

Deputies and Thomasville police then executed a search warrant at two locations.

Reagan was initially charged with child abuse and later with murder after the child died, the television station reported.

Reagan was being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with her bond at $500,000. Reagan is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14

