A member of the Stokes County Board of Elections was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple child sex offenses, authorities said Thursday.
Harold Lester Mabe, 63, faces 12 charges of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, the State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Agents arrested Mabe at his home in Stokes County, the SBI said.
He was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
The SBI began investigating Mabe on Aug. 6 at the request of the Stokes County Sheriff's Office, the SBI said.
The sheriff's office received information about the case before officers contacted the SBI, said Scott Williams, the SBI agent-in-charge at its Greensboro office.
The offenses outlined in the arrest warrants cover a period from 2010 to 2020, and the victim is still a child, Williams said. He declined to identify the victim's gender.
Mike Pell, the chairman of the Stokes County elections board, said he was aware of Mabe's arrest.
"I hate that it happened," Pell said. "I don't know a lot of details about it."
Pell said he hopes that Mabe will resign as an elections-board member.
"Most people would in this situation," Pell said.
If Mabe doesn't resign, the N.C. State Board of Elections might take steps to remove him, Pell said.
