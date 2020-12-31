Concealed carry scam targets Forsyth County residents

A scam is targeting Forsyth County residents regarding N.C. Concealed Handgun Permits, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The sheriff’s office's permits unit has been notified by a local resident of receiving two text messages that said, "Your concealed carry papers are ready" and a link for "concealed carry permit in 10 minutes," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

This message offers a link to provide the recipient’s personal information, the sheriff's office said.

This unsafe link has not been created by a credible nor local law enforcement agency, the sheriff's office said.

"We do not text to notify people of any information," the sheriff's office said. "All transactions are done in person except allowing one the ability to email a change of address on a concealed handgun permit."

If anyone receive these text messages, do not click on the link or provide any personal or identifying information, the sheriff's office said. Recipients should report the messages to https://www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds.

