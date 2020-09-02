A Virginia woman and her former boyfriend have been convicted on charges that they physically assaulted the woman's two children, leaving them covered with bruises, abrasions, bite marks and cigarette burns.
Heather Marie Greenway, 25, and Matthew Anthony Brooks, 25, of Lewisville, both pleaded guilty Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of felony child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury, and one count of negligent child abuse.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the three charges and sentenced Greenway, who had no prior felony convictions, to a minimum of three years and two months to a maximum of four years and 10 months in prison. Hall sentenced Brooks to four years and three months to six years and two months in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious said on Feb. 2, 2020, Kernersville police officers were called to a motel on East Mountain Street. A housekeeper had alerted motel staff after seeing two children — a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy — covered in bruises and abrasions.
The children were taken to Brennner Children's Hospital, where doctors found additional bruises after taking the children's clothes off. Chavious said both children had bite marks and cigarette burns on their body in addition to numerous abrasions and bruises. Some of the wounds appeared fresh, she said.
Police quickly determined that Greenway was the biological mother of the children and that she and Brooks had recently started dating a month prior to the incident. The couple checked into the motel the day before Kernersville police were called, Chavious said.
Greenway initially told law enforcement officers that the children were likely injured at a relative's house in Virginia and that she did not notice the injuries until she got to the motel. Brooks and Greenway gave later statements in which they accused each other of physically assaulting the children.
One of the children had an eye infection that had not been treated, Chavious said. Another of the children had blood around the mouth.
Chavious said the children also tested positive for THC, a derivative of marijuana.
Dan Wanderman, attorney for Brooks, asked Hall to accept the plea.
"He just wants to go ahead and take responsibility and get this behind him," he said.
Chavious said Child Protective Services in Virginia have opened several cases on Greenway, primarily on allegations that she neglected her children.
Julie Boyer, attorney for Greenway, said Greenway has voluntarily rescinded her parental rights, meaning that the children can now be adopted.
Both children are now in the care of Child Protective Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.