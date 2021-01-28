Davidson County authorities arrest a Lexington man on charges he solicited a girl for sex

A Lexington man has been arrested after he was accused of soliciting a juvenile girl for sex, authorities said Thursday.

Grady Louis Shipman, 68, of Reynolds Road is charged with three counts of solicitation of a child younger than 16 by a computer or other electronic media device to commit an unlawful sex act, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Shipman was being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $75,000, the sheriff's office said. Shipman is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11.

In October 2020, investigators learned that a man used the Facebook Messenger app and contacted a Facebook account that belonged to a juvenile girl, the sheriff's office said. The man then asked the girl for sex in exchange for money.

Shipman was arrested after detectives with the sheriff's office executed a search warrant Wednesday at 120 Reynolds Road in Lexington, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2105.

