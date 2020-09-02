A Walnut Cove woman faces a misdemeanor death by vehicle charge after a crash that killed a utility worker on Old Walkertown Road on Aug. 6.

Paris Anjuli Pinnix, 32, is accused of failing to stop for the stop sign being held by Austin Reid Arrington, 23, of Belews Creek. Her Mazda Tribute struck Arrington, and he later died of his injuries.

Pinnix received an unsecured bond of $5,000, according to a statement from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments