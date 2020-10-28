Death by vehicle charge filed in crash that killed Winston-Salem woman, authorities say

A Winston-Salem man faces a criminal charge in the September traffic death of a woman, authorities said.

Castillo Perez Esequiel, 54, of Fairway Forest Drive was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, Winston-Salem police said. An officer served Esequiel with a criminal summons that provided details of the charge against him.

The two vehicles collided at 3:39 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 5000 block of Germanton Road, police said.

Esequiel was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra south on Germanton Road when he attempted to make a turn onto U.S. 52 South, police said.

Esequiel's vehicle turned into path of a 2010 Nissan Sentra 4S, which was driven by Indhira Maygal Vega Miranda, 31, of Trent Hill Drive, police said. Vega Miranda was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

At the scene of the crash, Esequiel told an officer that he was distracted by his cellphone's ring tone as he was making the left turn, according to the police-accident report.

Vega Miranda died of her injuries on Sept. 18, police said.

Vega Miranda's death was the city's 21st traffic fatality this year, compared with 13 during the same period in 2019, police said.

Anyone with information about this crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.