Denton man faces murder charge in the death of missing Lexington resident, authorities say

A Denton man faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a missing Lexington resident, authorities say.

Bud Barry Hulin, 43, of Mose Glover Road is charged with felony murder, according to an arrest warrant. Hulin is accused of killing James Lee Gregory between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12, the warrant said.

Hulin was being held Wednesday in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed, a court record shows. Hulin is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.

Gregory was reported missing on Oct. 20 by his mother after Gregory was last seen getting gas on Oct. 9 for his company vehicle at a gas station in the 600 block of North Main Street in Lexington.

Police Lt. Luke Davis declined to comment about the case and referred questions about it to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Lexington police have notified Gregory's family members of his death, Sheriff Ritchie Simmons of Davidson County said Wednesday.

A body was discovered last Saturday off N.C. 47 in Denton, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office has said. Investigators believe it is Gregory's body, Simmons said.