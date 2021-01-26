Detention officer at Forsyth jail is one of three people arrested on drug charges. She has left the department.

Three people, including a former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail, were arrested Tuesday on drug charges, authorities said.
Paris Monique Crowell, 39, who had worked as a detention officer for nearly six months, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance; felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling to store or sell a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a controlled substance; misdemeanor child abuse; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Paris Crowell was released from custody on her written promise to appear in court, the sheriff's office said.
Paris Crowell worked as a detention officer with the sheriff’s office from June 8, 2020 until Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County said that Crowell was terminated.
"Her services will no longer be needed," Kimbrough said.
Kimbrough issued a further statement Tuesday night about the case.
"We will pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects," Kimbrough said. "We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right — even when it impacts an FCSO staff member.
"We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency," Kimbrough said.
Amari Lamont Crowell, 20, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a controlled substance; felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.
Amar Crowell also was released from custody on his written promise to appear in court. The sheriff's office didn't say whether Paris Crowell and Amari Crowell are related.
Christopher Maurice Washington, 38, was charged with felony trafficking of cocaine; felony possession of a controlled substance; felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling to store or sell a controlled substance; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a felon; misdemeanor child abuse and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.
A Forsyth County magistrate set Washington's bond at $50,000, and he wasn't in the custody of the Forsyth County Jail Tuesday night, the sheriff's office said. It was unclear whether Washington posted his bond.
The trio were arrested after investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday at 1710 Burton St in Winston-Salem, the sheriff's office said.
336-727-7299