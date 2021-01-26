Detention officer at Forsyth jail is one of three people arrested on drug charges. She has left the department.

Three people, including a former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail, were arrested Tuesday on drug charges, authorities said.

Paris Monique Crowell, 39, who had worked as a detention officer for nearly six months, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance; felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling to store or sell a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a controlled substance; misdemeanor child abuse; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Paris Crowell was released from custody on her written promise to appear in court, the sheriff's office said.

Paris Crowell worked as a detention officer with the sheriff’s office from June 8, 2020 until Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County said that Crowell was terminated.

"Her services will no longer be needed," Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough issued a further statement Tuesday night about the case.