Drug-trafficking charges against Winston-Salem couple filed in Lenoir

Lenoir police arrested two Winston-Salem residents Wednesday on drug offenses after searching their motel room in Lenoir, authorities said.

Joshua Moore, 41, of Knollwood Street and Danielle Monique Jones, 32, of Emerald Street were each charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic in heroin and felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and distribute marijuana, Lenoir police said.

Moore and Jones were being held Thursday in the Caldwell County Jail with their bonds set at $250,000 each, police said.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at a motel room at 350 Wilkesboro Blvd. in Lenoir, police said.

Investigators found about 1 ounce of meth and 0.68 ounces of heroin, nearly 9 ounces of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, prescription medication, $3,360 and a handgun.

The drugs were valued at $18,430, police said.

