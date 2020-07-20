A woman died in a crash on Indiana Avenue Sunday night, and a Winston-Salem man is charged with driving while impaired, driving without a license and felony death by motor vehicle.

Police say Marco Vin Carillo-Martinez, 40, of Methodist Drive, was driving an SUV in the 3600 block of Indiana Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

He collided with a Honda driven by Stephanie Arely Lopez, 27, of Baden Road in Winston-Salem. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The 3600 block of Indiana Avenue remained closed Monday morning.

In addition to driving while impaired and death by motor vehicle, Carillo-Martinez is charged with felony hit and run and driving left of center. He was jailed with a $40,000 bond.

