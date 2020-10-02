Federal judges sentence two Winston-Salem men to prison for gun-related offenses

In the second case, Judge Catherine Eagles of U.S. District Court sentenced Darrian Sylvester Scott Jr., earlier this week to serve seven years and eight months in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Scott, 22, had been convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon in May, according to a court record.

On Jan. 7, two Winston-Salem police officers saw Scott in a car parked on Short Street in the Piedmont Circle Apartments, a court record showed. Scott, who was described in court papers as a gang member, was a suspect in a recent shooting in the city.

The officers attempted to stop Scott's car on East 29th Street as he left the apartment complex, the court records show. Scott the left the vehicle and ran from the scene.

The officers chased Scott and arrested him, a court record showed. One of the officers found a handgun in the car.

A federal investigator learned that Scott's handgun was manufactured outside of North Carolina, and Scott's possession of it violated federal law, according to a court record.

In addition, Scott served one year in state prison about he was convicted in October 2017 of common law robbery, the records show.

