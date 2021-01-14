Felony ‘larceny of a cow’ charge filed. Dolly Mae found tied to a home's back deck, Davidson County investigators say.

A Davidson County man has been arrested after investigators accused him of stealing a cow, authorities said Thursday.

David Hanes, 37, of Harvey Teague Road is charged with felony larceny of a cow and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Hanes was released from custody after he signed a written promise to appear in court on Feb. 15, the sheriff's office said,

Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office went to a home Tuesday in the 500 block of Harvey Teague Road in the Wallburg community, the sheriff's office said.

The detectives were investigating the reported theft of "Dolly Mae," a 4-month-old Holstein calf, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators then saw the calf tied to the home's back deck.

Detectives identified the calf as Dolly Mae by two physical characteristics unique to the animal, the sheriff's office said. The investigators also learned that the calf was stolen from a home on Old Greensboro Road in northeastern Davidson County.

The calf was then returned to her home and reunited with her family, the sheriff's office said.

