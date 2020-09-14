A teenage girl was charged Monday with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy last month, authorities said. She was the driver of a car being chased by Forsyth County sheriff's deputies.
The girl was accused of causing the death of Reuben Charles Pledger IV on Aug. 18 when the car he was riding in ran off Patterson Avenue and struck an utility pole, Winston-Salem police said.
Police officers, emergency medical technicians and city firefighters treated Reuben, but he died at the scene. Officers arrested the girl Friday, and she was taken to a juvenile detention center, police said.
"Due to the fact she is juvenile, no further information is available," police said in a statement.
Under state law, the girl's court documents are not public records because she is a juvenile. Her name was previously released on an accident report.
The car was traveling at 80 mph and, within seconds, it went out of control and struck the pole, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were working with police in the city limits when deputies noticed the car being driven erratically without a license plate displayed on southbound Patterson Avenue, the sheriff's office said.
A deputy tried to stop the car beginning in the 2200 block of Patterson Avenue, but the driver refused to stop, the sheriff's office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.