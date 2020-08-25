A former bail bondsman was convicted Tuesday on charges that he fired his gun at a car driven by a Winston-Salem man he was trying to take into custody at Hanes Mall.
Thermon Desmond Sellers, 33, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to one count of attempted discharging a weapon into an occupied motor vehicle. Sellers had initially been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court gave Sellers a suspended sentence of 20 months to 33 months and placed him on supervised probation for 30 months.
The incident happened at 7:15 p.m. on March 17, 2018. Sellers and another bail bondsman were trying to take Nathaniel Artillery Taylor, who had several outstanding warrants, into custody.
Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster said the two men tracked down Taylor at Hanes Mall. Taylor was driving a black Dodge Charger. Sellers and the other bail bondsman used their car to block Taylor in from the front.
Taylor put the car in reverse, and Sellers got out of his car. Foster said Sellers pulled out his gun. Taylor drove the car forward, and Sellers fired three times toward the windshield. Taylor was not hit and continued to drive, while Sellers ran after him, Foster said.
Eventually, Taylor crashed into a number of parked cars, got out and ran away. Sellers and the other bail bondsman stayed behind and talked to police officers. Taylor was later arrested. He faces several pending charges arising out of the event. The other bail bondsman was never charged in the incident.
Foster said several bullet holes were found on the side of Taylor's car. She said prosecutors had issues with witnesses who initially gave statements. But later, some of those witnesses could not be located or said they had no memory of the incident, Foster said.
Alvin Hudson, Sellers' attorney, said Sellers had to make a split-second decision -- dive out of the way or fire his gun. Sellers had no previous criminal convictions before this incident, he said.
Hudson said he and Sellers were prepared to go to trial but also had to take into account the amount of prison time Sellers might be exposed to if he were convicted at trial.
The N.C. Bail Bond Regulatory Division with the N.C. Department of Insurance has reviewed the incident. The agency regulates bail bondsmen, who receive their license through the N.C. Department of Insurance. They are considered private citizens and are authorized to have concealed carry permits for weapons through their local sheriff's office. John Cable, deputy commissioner with the Bail Bond Regulatory Division, said in 2018 that agency officials wanted to wait until the criminal case was resolved before the agency took any regulatory action against Sellers.
Hudson said in court that Sellers hasn't had his license revoked but that his client understands that he will likely never work as a bail bondsman again.
Taylor attended the hearing but did not want to say anything about the incident. He asked whether he could back get his vehicle, which police seized. Hall and Foster said he would be able to get it back once some paperwork had been processed.
