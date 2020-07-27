ASHEBORO — A former Randolph County Sheriff's Office employee was charged with second-degree murder after a man he allegedly punched at a bar Thursday died from his injuries, Asheboro police said in a news release.
About 11:30 p.m., an assault took place at Lucky's Burger & Tap, 1224 E. Dixie Drive, police said.
An employee asked two officers working off-duty and stationed outside the business to come inside and witnesses pointed out the suspect in the assault, according to police.
The victim, Rodney S. Duncan, 38, of Siler City, was unconscious and needed medical assistance, police said. Duncan was transported by EMS to a nearby medical facility.
The suspect, Darrell W. Turner, 26, of Randleman spoke to officers on scene. Turner apparently punched Duncan one time with a closed fist, leading Duncan to lose consciousness and fall to the floor, police said.
Turner initially was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injuries. However, Duncan died from his injuries at 5:15 a.m. Sunday and Turner was charged with second-degree murder later that day, police said.
Turner is being held at the Randolph County Detention Center without bail.
In recent weeks, prior to the incident at the bar, Turner was fired from his position at the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, according to a statement made by Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt.
In a Facebook post Sunday, Seabolt said that there is "a lot of false information being posted on Facebook in reference to an employee" of the sheriff's office being involved in a fight that caused the death of a person.
"The subject involved and currently being investigated by the Asheboro Police Department in this matter was not an employee of our sheriff's office," Seabolt said. "The subject was terminated from our sheriff's office two weeks prior due to personnel matters. The sheriff's office sends our thoughts and prayers to the victim's family."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Burnette at 336-626-1300, ext. 312.
