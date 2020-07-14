A former school volunteer who was convicted of sexually abusing a student now faces drug charges, according to indictments.
Jennifer Anne Pike, 45, of Leston Gilbert Drive, was indicted July 6 with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of up to a half-ounce of marijuana. The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 20, 2019, the indictments said. The drug paraphernalia included a glass jar and plastic bags, the indictments said.
In November 2018, Pike pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of crimes against nature. She had initially been charged with four counts of sex acts with a student and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a student. As part of a plea agreement, Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton voluntarily dismissed the sex-acts and indecent-liberties charges.
The alleged incidents happened between January and August 2017. Pike was cleared to serve as a volunteer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system in 2013. She was suspended as a volunteer after school officials learned about the sex allegations. Pike had a classification as a Level 3 volunteer who could do such things as go on overnight trips.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office started the investigation after getting a Crime Stoppers tip on Oct. 30, 2017. The tip said Pike had sex with a student. There had been prior reports about Pike that had not been substantiated.
According to Glanton, Pike sent text messages to the student, including one that read, “If you want it, you have to come get it right now.” Pike operated a hair salon at a house in Forsyth County, and Glanton said the student and Pike had sex in an upstairs bedroom. The student took a picture of a condom in the bedroom, and Pike sent the student a video of her sucking on a lollipop in a sexual manner.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court gave her a suspended sentence of six to 17 months and put her on supervised probation for three years.
Pike was still on probation at the time of the alleged drug incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.