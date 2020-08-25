A former security guard for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center was convicted Tuesday of downloading child pornography onto his cellphone.
Michael James Geitner, 36, of Clemmons, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated everything into three separate suspended sentences of 16 months to 29 months and placed Geitner on supervised probation for four years. He also must serve an active sentence of six months in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said the investigation began Oct. 18, 2019, when the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip said that Geitner had downloaded multiple images of child pornography.
The sheriff's office executed a search warrant at Geitner's home. Investigators, Glanton said, found numerous images and video depicting unknown young children engaging in sexual acts, including some as young as a toddler.
Glanton said deputies found at least 28 images of child pornography.
Geitner had been employed at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and had worked as a security guard for Davie Medical Center. He was suspended in October, pending an internal review. Ben Porter, attorney for Geltner, said Geitner lost his job with Wake Forest as a result of the criminal charges.
Geitner also was a U.S. Army veteran who served as a combat medic, treating wounded soldiers on the battlefield. He served from February 2014 to February 2018, court papers said.
Porter said Geitner was honorably discharged and received a Good Conduct medal for his service.
Two weeks after his arrest, Geitner sought therapy, Porter said. He and his wife have two small children, and the couple briefly separated as a result of the criminal charges, Porter said.
But Geitner has worked to earn his wife's trust back and they have reconciled. The Forsyth County Department of Social Services conducted an investigation and found no evidence that Geitner had abused his children, Porter said.
As a result of his conviction, Geitner will have to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.
