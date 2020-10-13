 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies look for suspect who eluded them in a vehicle chase, authorities say
0 comments

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies look for suspect who eluded them in a vehicle chase, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies are looking tonight for a suspect who eluded them in a vehicle chase on U.S. 52, authorities said.

The incident started around 4 p.m. when a deputy saw a vehicle's driver violating a state traffic law, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. The driver then refused to stop, resulting in the deputy in a patrol car chasing that driver's vehicle.

The chase started on U.S. 52 South, moved into Davidson County and then headed back on U.S. 52 North at high speeds through traffic, the sheriff's office said. Deputies then chased the suspect's vehicle on Interstate 40 East.

The pursing deputies then lost sight of the suspect's vehicle because it was traveling at a high rate of speed amid heavy traffic on I-40, the sheriff's office said. Winston-Salem police saw the suspect's vehicle, and deployed their tire-deflation devices to stop the vehicle.

The suspect them jumped out of the car and ran down a field, the sheriff's office said. Deputies recovered the vehicle, and used a drone and a police dog to search for the suspect.

"We don't believe there is a threat to the general public," the sheriff's office said.

The agency didn't provide a description of the suspect's vehicle that deputies pursued nor of the suspect.

No further information was available Tuesday night. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News