Winston-Salem police are continuing their investigation into four shootings this week in the city, a police official said Thursday. Those incidents left two people dead and two others injured.
"These investigations are very active," police Lt. Gregory Dorn said.
Capt. Steven Tollie, the head of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Winston-Salem Police Department, has spent years working homicides and violent crimes in the city. Winston-Salem has experienced an uptick in violent crimes, he said.
“Folks who are looking at it and believe that we are experiencing a spike in violent crime are absolutely correct,” Tollie said.
The latest shooting happened at 4:10 am Thursday when Kwabena L. Glover, 41, was shot in the upper left thigh by another man who approached him in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at 1522 N. Liberty St., police said. An argument between the two men ensued, and the suspect fired several shots at Glover, police said.
Both men ran from the scene, police said. Officers found Glover at 1200 N. Patterson Ave. with a gunshot wound.
Glover was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers are looking for the suspect.
Earlier on Wednesday night, police went to Northcliffe Drive in the city's northwestern section on a report of a child who sustained a gunshot wound.
Officers learned that the shooting occurred at the 200 block of Forest Hills Avenue following an argument between two adults, police said.
A 9-year-old boy was struck once in the neck while he was in a vehicle attempting to leave that area, police said. Several gunshots were fired about 9:15 p.m. at the vehicle.
The car's driver realized the boy was shot after leaving the area, police said. The driver got the attention of an officer investigating an unrelated matter at the 2000 block of Northcliffe Drive.
The vehicle was involved in an accident near Northcliffe Drive and North Point Boulevard while leaving the site of the argument, police said.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition, police said.
Ardie Davis, a resident at the Northcliffe Forest Apartments, said he saw two vehicles and an officer near the apartment's entrance shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Shootings in the city have become monotonous, Davis said.
"You have Second Amendment right, but if you discharge a firearm, you need to be penalized," Davis said. "A bullet doesn't have eyes."
Eight hours earlier, Dacarius Dion Williams, 15, of Piedmont Circle, was fatally shot Wednesday in the 2600 block of North Cleveland Avenue. That location is next to Piedmont Park Apartments.
Officers found Williams lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound or wounds, police said.
Williams was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died, police said.
Investigators have leads pointing to a suspect, Dorn said.
No one answered the door Thursday at Williams' home in Piedmont Park Apartments.
A resident said she doesn't feel safe living in that apartment complex.
"There is too much going on," the resident said. "I feel scared sometimes to come out of the house."
The resident declined to give her name because she wants to maintain her privacy.
Jessica McDonald and Sidney Jordan, who also live in Piedmont Park, said they didn't know Williams, but his death demonstrates the area isn't safe.
McDonald said her two children live with her sister in Kernersville rather than living with her in Piedmont Park.
The violence results from various situations, McDonald said, adding that the stress of the coronavirus pandemic may be a factor.
"People say it might be gang related, but it's young people getting killed," McDonald said. "People are just going crazy."
Jordan said she hears gunshots practically every day within the apartment complex. Rather than firing guns, "people should do something with their lives," Jordan said.
Police are also investigating the death of Stephon Lane Gore, 23, who was found about 9:20 p.m. Monday, lying in the 2600 block of North Claremont Avenue, police said.
Gore was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.
Williams was shot Wednesday near the spot where Gore was found on Claremont Avenue.
Investigators haven’t determined whether the two shootings are related, Dorn said.
Gore's death hasn't been ruled a homicide, Dorn said on Tuesday. Police are conducting a death investigation.
Annette Scippio, a member of the Winston-Salem City Council who represents the East Ward, described this week's shootings as horrific events.
"It's a complicated situation," Scippio said. "There is no right way to resolve it that is going to please everyone in this city."
"This is children, young people with guns in their hands being malicious and intentional about hurting each other," Scippio said.
