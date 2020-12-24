Girl says she was secretly recorded in the shower. A Winston-Salem man faces charges.

A Winston-Salem man faces charges after a Davidson County girl told authorities that she was recorded while she took showers between 2014 and 2016.

William Justin Routh, 29, of Heathrow Drive was arrested and charged earlier this week with felony secret peeping and taking incident liberties with a child, according to arrest warrants.

Routh is accused of secretly peeping into a room using a smartphone camera and recording a 10-year-old girl between March 1, 2014, to Dec. 31, 2016, an arrest warrant said. Routh also is accused taking incident liberties with the girl during the same time period, another warrant said.

Routh has been released from the Davidson County Jail after he posted a $125,000 bond, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Routh is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies received a report on Sept. 25 that a teenage girl had been recorded without her knowledge while she was showering sometime between 2014 to 2016, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was seen at the Dragonfly Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville and told counselors there she also had been inappropriately touched, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at a home on Heathrow Drive in Winston-Salem, the sheriff's office said. Routh was later arrested.

