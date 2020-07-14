Red light flashing on emergency vehicle (copy) (copy) (copy)
ananaline

Greensboro police arrested a Winston-Salem man Monday in connection with a shooting incident two months ago in Kernersville, authorities said Tuesday.

Aaron Lamont Little, 20, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, Kernersville police said. Little was taken to the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, police said.

Little is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31.

Kernersville police went to a home in the 100 block of Farmwood Drive on May 12 after they received a report of a fight, police said.

Investigators determined that a gun was fired into an apartment at that location, and they linked the shooting to Little, police said.

Anyone with information about this case can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments