Greensboro police arrested a Winston-Salem man Monday in connection with a shooting incident two months ago in Kernersville, authorities said Tuesday.
Aaron Lamont Little, 20, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, Kernersville police said. Little was taken to the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, police said.
Little is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31.
Kernersville police went to a home in the 100 block of Farmwood Drive on May 12 after they received a report of a fight, police said.
Investigators determined that a gun was fired into an apartment at that location, and they linked the shooting to Little, police said.
Anyone with information about this case can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.
