A Lexington man was sentenced Wednesday to serve more than five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in March to one count of transportation of child pornography, authorities say.
Judge Thomas D. Schroeder of U.S. District Court in Winston-Salem also placed Dustin Davis Haynes, 34, on 10 years of supervised release after Haynes completes his prison term of five years and six months, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.
Haynes was being held Wednesday as a federal inmate in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
A federal grand jury indicted Haynes in November 2019 of transporting child pornography, a court record shows. Haynes was arrested on Jan. 13.
Kathleen A. Gleason of Greensboro, Haynes' attorney and an assistant federal public defender, couldn't be reached Wednesday to comment on the case.
Haynes was arrested after a Boone police detective infiltrated a private group on a mobile messenger app dedicated to the sexual exploitation of children and the trafficking of child pornography, the Justice Department said.
The detective, pretending to be a 14-year-old girl, convinced an administrator to add him to the group, according to court documents, Once accepted, the detective was able to gain access to additional similar private groups.
Several days later, the detective and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation and federal Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Haynes home in Lexington and arrested him, the Justice Department said.
In September 2018, Haynes was linked to posting 15 images and 28 videos depicting child pornography to the Kik Messenger app, according to a court document.
On Sept. 27, 2018, Haynes admitted to state and federal agents that he was a member of the Kik groups dedicated to the trafficking of child pornography and that Haynes viewed and distributed images of child pornography within the Kik app, the document said.
“Protecting children is a high calling,” said Matt Martin, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina. "It takes courage to confront depictions of unspeakable sexual abuse, often amounting to torture, in order to bring child sex offenders to justice."
