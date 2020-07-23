HIGH POINT — A city intersection was shut down for hours earlier today as officers worked to coax a driver with a handgun out of a vehicle.
Officers responded about 5:45 a.m. to a call about a PT Cruiser with a sleeping driver stopped at the intersection of Westchester Drive and West English Road, police said.
Patrick A. Riley, 29, of Trinity was slumped over the steering wheel with the car doors locked and the engine running when officers arrived, according to police.
Police managed to wake Riley from outside the car, but said he began yelling at the officers through the window to shoot him. Officers then noticed a handgun on Riley's lap and backed away from the car, police said.
For the next three hours, police said Riley occasionally woke up and moved around, but never was fully awake. When he was conscious, officers told him to get out of the car, but he would fall back asleep, police said.
High Point Police Department's Tactical Team responded and used tear gas, successfully pressuring Riley to get out of the car, police said.
Riley was taken into custody and medically checked and cleared on scene. Police said he is undergoing further evaluation due to comments he made to officers before getting out of the car.
Once cleared, Riley will be charged with assault by pointing a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay and obstruct, police said. Police said he also has an outstanding arrest warrant on a charge of failing to appear connected to a charge of injury to personal property.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-8894000 or by using the P3 app.
