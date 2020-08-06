Quashaun Reel

HIGH POINT — Authorities charged a High Point man with trafficking heroin after several people complained about drugs being sold at an apartment, police said in a news release. 

Quashaun Melsun Reel, 27, also faces six additional felony drug charges, police said. He was being held in jail on $750,000 secured bail.

A search warrant executed at 1506-A Leonard Avenue resulted in the seizure of approximately 4.17 ounces of heroin, 1.28 pounds of marijuana and 23.9 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), along with more $1,300 in cash, police said. 

