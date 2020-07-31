Honda CRV

High Point police are looking for this Honda CRV in connection with a fatal shooting on Friday, July 31, 2020, on Filbert Place in High Point.

 High Point Police Department

HIGH POINT — Police are looking for a blue Honda CRV in connection with a fatal shooting Friday afternoon.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. Friday to 1210 B Filbert Place on a report of a shooting and found a male victim lying on the front porch of the duplex, police said in a news release. He died from his wounds, police said.

Police said at least two males in the vehicle fired at the duplex.

Police did not release any more details about the victim, including his name, or give a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or share their tip with Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or by using the P3 Tips app.

