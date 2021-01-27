Investigators use advanced DNA technology in arrest of Winston-Salem man on murder charge in 2016 Elizabeth City death

Investigators used genetic genealogical methods to gather evidence that led to Tuesday's arrest of a Winston-Salem man in connection with a 2016 murder case in Elizabeth City, authorities said Wednesday.

David Lee Blair, 55, of Walburg Landing Drive is accused of killing George Washington Price Jr. on March 24, 2016, in Pasquotank County in the state's northeastern region, according to an arrest warrant.

Price, 74, was found slain in his home in the 600 block of Forest Park Road in Elizabeth City, The Virginia-Pilot reported on March 25, 2016. A neighbor found Price's body after the neighbor had brought food to Price's home, the newspaper reported.

Price had multiple stab wounds, the SBI said.

Detectives with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation transferred Blair on Tuesday to the Pasquotank County Jail in Elizabeth City, said Maj. Aaron Wallio of the sheriff's office. Blair had been held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

Blair is scheduled to appear in Pasquotank District Court on Feb. 11.

The SBI is always looking for innovative ways to serve state residents, SBI Director Robert Schurmeier said in a statement.