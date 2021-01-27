Investigators use genetic genealogy to arrest a Winston-Salem man on murder charge in 2016 death in Elizabeth City

Investigators used genetic genealogical methods to gather evidence that led to Tuesday's arrest of a Winston-Salem man in connection with a 2016 murder case in Elizabeth City, authorities said Wednesday.
David Lee Blair, 55, of Walburg Landing Drive is accused of killing George Washington Price Jr. on March 24, 2016, in Pasquotank County in the state's northeastern region, according to an arrest warrant.
Price, 74, was found slain in his home in the 600 block of Forest Park Road in Elizabeth City, The Virginia-Pilot reported on March 25, 2016. A neighbor found Price's body after the neighbor had brought food to Price's home, the newspaper reported.
Price had multiple stab wounds, the SBI said.
Detectives with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation transferred Blair on Tuesday to the Pasquotank County Jail in Elizabeth City, said Maj. Aaron Wallio of the sheriff's office. Blair had been held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
Blair is scheduled to appear in Pasquotank District Court on Feb. 11.
The SBI is always looking for innovative ways to serve state residents, SBI Director Robert Schurmeier said in a statement.
"We understand the role of technology in solving cases and bringing closure to families who suffered tragic losses," Schurmeier said. "We commend the hard work of the investigators with the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office and the SBI agents who never gave up."
The investigation of Price's death remained a priority, but investigators didn't have sufficient information to solve the case, the SBI said.
SBI agents and PCSO investigators then turned to genetic genealogy, the SBI said. The SBI and investigators with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office eventually linked Blair to Price's death, the SBI said.
In October 2020, investigators used the services of Parabon NanoLabs Inc., a DNA technology company in Reston, Va. Law enforcement agencies across the country use the company's DNA analysis service for their criminal investigations when traditional DNA methods fail to produce a match to a suspect, the SBI said.
The company's genetic genealogy uses advanced DNA testing in combination with innovative genetic analysis, identification techniques and traditional genealogical methods to establish the relationship between an individual and his/her ancestors, the SBI said. For forensic investigations, it is used to generate leads as to the possible identity of an unknown victim or offender.
