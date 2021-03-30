Juvenile stabbed during fight in Winston-Salem

A juvenile was stabbed in the arm Tuesday afternoon in a confrontation involving three other juveniles, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of North Glenn Avenue. The confrontation had begun as a neighborhood dispute early in the day between two victims and two suspects, police said in a news release.

The juvenile who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening laceration.

Both juvenile suspects have been identified, police said, and charges are being sought through the Juvenile Court System.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.