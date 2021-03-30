 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile stabbed during fight in Winston-Salem
0 comments
top story

Juvenile stabbed during fight in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A juvenile was stabbed in the arm Tuesday afternoon in a confrontation involving three other juveniles, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers were called about 4:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of North Glenn Avenue. The confrontation had begun as a neighborhood dispute early in the day between two victims and two suspects, police said in a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The juvenile who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening laceration.

Both juvenile suspects have been identified, police said, and charges are being sought through the Juvenile Court System.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VW admits 'Voltswagen' rebrand was just a stunt

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News