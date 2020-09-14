A Kernersville man has been arrested after he was accused of sexually abusing a child, authorities said Monday. Joshua Brian Haralson, 39, of Abbotts Creek Church Road was charged with two counts of statutory sex offense and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.
Haralson was being held Monday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, the sheriff's office said. Haralson is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 2.
In August 2019, the sheriff's office received a report of a sex offense committed against a 15-year-old girl, the sheriff's office said. At that time, the girl wasn't ready to disclose what had happened to her.
In early July, the girl visited the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville and disclosed to investigators that she was sexually abused, the sheriff's office said.
