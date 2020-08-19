A Kernersville woman was convicted Monday on charges that she shot her roommate multiple times, killing him.
Evelyn Ann Floyd, 53, of Glennview Drive, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Steven Darrell Landreth, 49. Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies found Landreth lying on his back after 6 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2019, at a house in the 110 block of Glennview Drive.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Floyd to five to seven years in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer, who prosecuted the case, was not available for comment on Wednesday. Stuart Brooks, Floyd's attorney, said that Floyd and Landreth lived together but were not in a romantic relationship. They had previously dated.
Brooks said that the relationship between Landreth and Floyd had been acrimonious and that there had been a lot of verbal and emotional abuse.
"Evelyn had been threatened that day and she acted out of a fear for her life," Brooks said. "However, based on the physical evidence, the number and placement of gunshot wounds, we felt that voluntary manslaughter was a fair resolution."
Floyd told investigators that Landreth had been coming toward her with a knife and she went to get a handgun, Brooks said. Landreth was shot numerous times, including once in the back of the head, Brooks said.
Prosecutors alleged that Landreth did not have a knife when he was shot, according to Brooks. In fact, prosecutors alleged that Landreth was holding a cigarette when Floyd shot him.
Brooks said Floyd had no previous criminal convictions.
"She is devastated by what happened and she appreciates the court's consideration and just sentence in this case," he said. "We appreciate the prosecutor's professionalism in resolving the case in this manner."
