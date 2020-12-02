Lexington man dies in traffic crash near Walkertown, authorities say

A Lexington man died Wednesday after a head-on collision on U.S. 158 near Walkertown, authorities said.

The incident happened at 6:47 a.m. The driver of a 2019 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling south, said Trooper C.G. Byrd of the N.C. Highway Patrol. The driver fell asleep, and his vehicle traveled left of center and collided with a 1984 black Toyota pickup, Byrd said.

Both vehicles then ran off the right side of the road, Byrd said. The Toyota overturned and ended up on its right side.

The Chevrolet went into a ditch, Byrd said.

Emergency-medical technicians and firefighters removed the Toyota driver from his vehicle and performed life-saving measures on him, but he died at the scene, Byrd said.

Byrd declined to identify the victim.

The Chevrolet driver wasn't injured, Byrd said.

That driver was cited with misdemeanor death by vehicle and driving left of center, Byrd said.

Byrd also declined to identify Chevrolet driver who was released from custody.

