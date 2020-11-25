Lexington police arrest High Point man in murder case

Lexington police arrested a High Point man and charged him with murder in connection with a mid-August shooting death, authorities said Wednesday.

Brienden Dewayne Lytch-Haywood is accused of killing Melvin Charles Clark Jr., police said.

Officers found Clark with a gunshot wound inside a home in the 700 block of Dixie Street in Lexington on Aug. 15, police said. Clark was taken to Lexington Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators determined that a party took place at the Lexington home before several suspects started shooting, police said. Investigators found multiple shell chasings at the scene, and gunfire damaged several vehicles.

Lytch-Haywood was being held Wednesday in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed, police said. He is scheduled to appear in Davidson District Court on Jan. 29, 2021.

