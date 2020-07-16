Lexington police charged two men Thursday in the death of a man whose body was found in a car Wednesday, authorities said.
Erick Lorenzo Lawton, 20, of Stoneybrook Drive in Winston-Salem, was charged with murder in the death of Jonathan Kevin Hume, 24, Lexington police said.
Officers found Hume's body shortly after 4:35 a.m. Wednesday in the driver's seat of a 2003 BMW parked in the road near the intersection of Swing Dairy Road and West Center Street Extension, police said.
Hunter Lee Martin, 20, of Beckle Road in Winston-Salem, was charged with accessory after the fact in Hume's death, police said.
Martin is accused of breaking into Hume's home to take a bag and a torch, according to an arrest warrant. The break-in occurred after Hume's death, police said.
Lawton and Martin were being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.
Anyone with information about the case can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or the Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
