Robber wields pepper spray at store
A person armed with pepper spray robbed a Speedway convenience store at 5434 University Parkway early Monday, Winston-Salem police reported. The robbery occurred around 3:30 a.m., according to a statement from police.
An employee at the store said the robber approached the front counter brandishing the pepper spray and demanded money from the register. The person made away with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County, either at 336-727-2800 or on the organization’s Facebook page.
Staff Report
Man faces drug charges in Forsyth
An Asheville man faces drug charges in Forsyth County, court records show.
Michael Sinclair Mosely, 41, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, according to an arrest warrant.
A Forsyth County sheriff's deputy accused Mosely of transporting and possessing Tuesday slightly more than 17 ounces of cocaine, the warrant said.
Mosely was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $300,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Mosely is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.
John Hinton
New Walkertown Road closed for utility work
New Walkertown Road (U.S. Highway 311) will be closed to through traffic between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Graham Avenue weekdays through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for water main improvements.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, weather permitting. Detours will be posted and motorists are encouraged to plan for alternate routes. For more information, please call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.
