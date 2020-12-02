Local ministers denounce Saturday's assault at Hanes Mall on two adults by juveniles

The Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity condemned Saturday's assault at Hanes Mall on two adults by eight juveniles, the organization said in a statement Wednesday.

The conference said it denounces "these continued acts of violence and recognize that the actions initiated by the juveniles involved are indeed a detriment to the safety and quiet enjoyment of our citizens and visitors as they venture out to experience all that Winston-Salem has to offer."

City police identified eight teenagers who are accused of assaulting a man and his girlfriend in the mall's parking lot.

Brandon Denard Crosby, 18, and Tynaysha Jada Davis, 18, both of Winston-Salem were each arrested and charged Monday with misdemeanor simple assault, police said.

Crosby and Davis were being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with Crosby's bond set at $4,000 and Davis' bond set at $4,500, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The other suspects consist of five juvenile females and one juvenile male, and they will be charged in the case, police said.

In their statement, the ministers offered their prayers for healing to the victims, Vincent Antonio Pearsall, 41, and LaTina Nicole Melton, 34, both of Greensboro.