Local ministers denounce Saturday's assault at Hanes Mall on two adults by juveniles

The Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity condemned Saturday's assault at Hanes Mall on two adults by eight juveniles, the organization said in a statement Wednesday.
The conference said it denounces "these continued acts of violence and recognize that the actions initiated by the juveniles involved are indeed a detriment to the safety and quiet enjoyment of our citizens and visitors as they venture out to experience all that Winston-Salem has to offer."
City police identified eight teenagers who are accused of assaulting a man and his girlfriend in the mall's parking lot.
Brandon Denard Crosby, 18, and Tynaysha Jada Davis, 18, both of Winston-Salem were each arrested and charged Monday with misdemeanor simple assault, police said.
Crosby and Davis were being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with Crosby's bond set at $4,000 and Davis' bond set at $4,500, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
The other suspects consist of five juvenile females and one juvenile male, and they will be charged in the case, police said.
In their statement, the ministers offered their prayers for healing to the victims, Vincent Antonio Pearsall, 41, and LaTina Nicole Melton, 34, both of Greensboro.
"The conference stands in agreement with our local law enforcement agencies in acknowledging that the steady increase of crime and the ferocity of violence carried out by juvenile offenders is distressingly concerning," the ministers said. "The Ministers' Conference of Winston Salem and Vicinity will continue to use the approach of being a voice to the voiceless in speaking against injustices and acts of violence that take place in our community."
The ministers said it will continue to work with community partners in education, the judicial system and law enforcement, as well as local elected leaders and parents to address "this growing problem in our city. As faith leaders and lay members, we will work together with others who stand united by shared beliefs, goals and purpose."
