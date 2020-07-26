Updated 4:49 p.m.
EDEN — Authorities on Sunday charged a 24-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of an Eden man.
Rueben Omar Dillard is accused of killing Alexander Lee Pulliam, 23, of Riverside Drive late Saturday, according to a news release. At 10:18 p.m., officers responded to a call about a man lying on the ground at 540 Riverside Drive and found Pulliam dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release.
Dillard also was charged with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property. He is being held in the Rockingham County jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on August 6.
Posted 1:46 p.m.
EDEN — Officers are investigating the killing of a 23-year-old man late Saturday, according to a news release from Eden police.
At 10:18 p.m., officers responded to a call about a man lying on the ground at 540 Riverside Drive in Eden. Officers found Alexander Lee Pulliam of Riverside Drive dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release.
The investigation continuing and anyone with information about Pulliam's death is asked to call Detective Eric Worley or Detective Yvira Baez 336-623-9755 (24 hours) or 336-623-9240 (office). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.