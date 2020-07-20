A Winston-Salem man has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial on charges that he tried to kill his 9-year-old son with a hammer. Ramel Daye, 37, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court declared Daye mentally incompetent to stand trial on Wednesday after reviewing the most recent evaluation of Daye. Daye was found incapable to proceed to trial.
Hall issued an order to have Daye sent to Central Regional Hospital for continued evaluation and treatment so that his mental capacity could be restored.
Daye's son, Tremel, was the victim of the alleged attack in October 2016. Tremel was 9 and received treatment for severe head wounds at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
According to a search warrant, officers saw Ramel Daye fighting with another man after Tremel had been struck in the head.
Daye told the officers that everyone who lives at his home was tracking his location through his cellphone, the warrant said. Before his son was assaulted, Daye said he could hear several people in the hallway outside of his bedroom.
"They were cocking their guns," Daye told the officers, according to the warrant. Daye also told the police that he had been treated for a mental health issue previously in his life. During the search of the house, officers found several swabs of blood, a cellphone on the bedroom floor and a hammer.
A hearing to review Daye's case has been tentatively set for Dec. 7.
