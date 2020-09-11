Winston-Salem police say a man was found dead under the Salem Parkway bridge near the 100 block of Eden Terrace Street on Friday afternoon. Police were called to the area around 2:40 p.m. and found the man, who was stabbed, said Lt. Gregory Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Investigators are still attempting to identify the victim and are treating the case as a homicide, Dorn said.

Officers blocked the 100 block of Eden Terrace near the Grecian Corner on Cloverdale Avenue. Police and medical crews were still on the scene as of 4:10 p.m.

