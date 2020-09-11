Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department investigate a homicide on the 100 block of Eden Terrace Street on Friday, Sep. 11, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 091220-wsj-nws-homicide
Winston-Salem police say a man was found dead under the Salem Parkway bridge near the 100 block of Eden Terrace Street on Friday afternoon. Police were called to the area around 2:40 p.m. and found the man, who was stabbed, said Lt. Gregory Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Investigators are still attempting to identify the victim and are treating the case as a homicide, Dorn said.
Officers blocked the 100 block of Eden Terrace near the Grecian Corner on Cloverdale Avenue. Police and medical crews were still on the scene as of 4:10 p.m.
