A man was shot in the thigh Thursday morning after an argument in a gas station parking lot, Winston-Salem Police said. 

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at 1200 N. Patterson Ave. around 4:10 a.m. They found found Kwabena L. Glover, 41, who had a gunshot wound in his upper left thigh, police said. Glover was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

Glover was in the Citgo gas station parking lot at 1522 North Liberty St. when he was approached by another man and an argument ensued, according to police. The man fired several shots at Glover, who was struck once in the thigh, investigators said.

Police said Glover and the shooter both ran from the area. The suspect was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and wearing black jogging pants and a red shirt. 

