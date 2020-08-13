A man was shot in the thigh Thursday morning after an argument in a gas station parking lot, Winston-Salem Police said.
Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at 1200 N. Patterson Ave. around 4:10 a.m. They found found Kwabena L. Glover, 41, who had a gunshot wound in his upper left thigh, police said. Glover was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.
Glover was in the Citgo gas station parking lot at 1522 North Liberty St. when he was approached by another man and an argument ensued, according to police. The man fired several shots at Glover, who was struck once in the thigh, investigators said.
Police said Glover and the shooter both ran from the area. The suspect was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and wearing black jogging pants and a red shirt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.