A driver for an online food delivery service was shot Tuesday afternoon and later died of his injuries, Winston-Salem police said. It wasn't immediately clear whether the victim was on the job when he was shot.

Police were called to Gilmer Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. about shots being fired. Around the same time, an injured man showed up on Indiana Avenue, said Lt. Gregory Dorn. Witnesses on Indiana Avenue tried to help the man and an ambulance was called, Dorn said.

Dorn acknowledged a police radio message that said the man was shot in the neck. Police are not identifying the victim until his relatives can be notified.

No suspect description was immediately available.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

