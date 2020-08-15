Winston-Salem Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning off Fir Drive.
According to police Lt. Eric Montgomery, patrol officers responded to a shooting at about 11:19 a.m. Montgomery said a man was found unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the ground in front of 106 Fir Drive. Forsyth County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Montgomery was unsure where the man was wounded. However, he said "multiple" shots were fired.
Police haven't released the name of the victim.
A neighbor, up the street from the dead end road, said he was sitting in his kitchen when the shooting occurred. The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, heard three shots, he said.
"We heard the gunshots — that's all I heard," he said, sitting on his porch as dogs barked behind him in the house. "Next thing I know, here come the police."
Montgomery noted a large crowd, which he guessed was between 30 to 40 family members and neighbors, gathered outside the yellow caution tape a few houses down from the scene.
The gathering dispersed up the street after about an hour.
According to Montgomery, it's believed the shooting was an "isolated incident." He said the suspect and the deceased man probably knew each other, and didn't believe there was a threat to the public.
Montgomery said police aren't sure of a motive in the shooting. He described the investigation as "fresh."
"We have people that we're looking at," Montgomery said. "We've got some people that we're looking at. You know, and talking to neighbors — got some leads that we're running on."
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
