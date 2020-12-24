Man shot multiple times outside apartment complex in southwestern Winston-Salem

A Forsyth County man was shot and wounded Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwestern Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The incident happened at 5:31 p.m. when Jaden Fishel, 20, met another person in the parking lot on Zuider Zee Drive near Parkland Park, police Lt. Todd Hart said.

The suspect shot the Fishel multiple times and robbed him, Hart said. The suspect then drove away from the scene.

Fishel, who lives in southern Forsyth County, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Hart said.

Prior to the shooting, Fishel and the suspect met each other on social media, Hart said.

Officers are following up on leads about the suspect, Hart said.

