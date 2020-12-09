Man shot while traveling on Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem

A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting on Interstate 40, Winston-Salem police said.

Police responded to the shooting at 6:47 p.m. on eastbound I-40 at the 421 interchange. Police located the 45-year-old victim, who said while traveling on Jonestown Road near Country Club Road he saw a gold vehicle driving erratically in front of his vehicle.

The victim continued driving and while traveling on the eastbound lanes he sustained a gunshot to his arm, police said. He was unable to provide further information on the incident regarding a possible suspect.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim's vehicle was struck multiple times during the incident, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim's injuries are serious but the injuries are not life-threatening, police said. He is in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.