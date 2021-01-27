Man was shot at least 16 times in deadly attack at Winston-Salem city building, autopsy says

An autopsy showed that a Winston-Salem sanitation worker was shot at least 16 times in a deadly incident in December 2019 at the city's Johnson Municipal Services Center.
Terry Lee Cobb Jr., 48, suffered gunshot wounds to his torso, his left upper body and his lower body, according to the autopsy.
Cobb was shot and killed Dec. 20 by a coworker at the city's public works building at 2000 Lowery St. The shooter, Steven Dewayne Haizlip, 61, went into the building and shot Cobb multiple times, Winston-Salem police said at the time.
Haizlip then turn his gun on police officers before they shot and killed him, police said. Haizlip came to work with two handguns and the intentions of killing his co-worker, police said.
Video footage showed that a fight between Cobb and Haizlip began in a break room, the autopsy said. Cobb was initially shot and ran into an adjacent room, where he fell and was shot several more times.
Bullets struck Cobb's heart, left lung, liver, small intestine and pelvis, according to the autopsy. Five bullets and many bullet fragments were recovered from his body, and two more bullets were recovered from Cobb's clothes.
Dr. Nathan Shaller, a Forsyth County medical examiner, conducted the autopsy on Dec. 23 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Police Lt. Gregory Dorn declined to comment on the autopsy.
Cobb and Haizlip had a long-standing dislike for each other, which boiled over into a physical run-in while on the job the day before the shooting, police said.
During the shooting, another city employee, Curtis Reynord Peterson, then 60, was shot and wounded, police said. Peterson was treated at Wake Forest Baptist.
Cobb, a senior equipment operator, worked for the city for 20 years. Haizlip, a vehicle operator, had 12 years of service.
Cobb's relative said that the dispute between the two men heated up the day before the shooting when Cobb told Haizlip to slow down when Haizlip was driving a garbage truck on Beeson Dairy Road.
Police received multiple calls about the shooting starting at 6:37 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019, and arrived at the public works building at 6:41 a.m., police said.
On arrival, officers encountered employees running out of the building. The employees told police to go to the western end of the building and that the shooting suspect was there.
When police officers got to that end of the building, they immediately encountered Haizlip leaving the building.
Haizlip almost immediately opened fire on a group of police officers as soon as he encountered them approaching. Haizlip fired multiple shots and hit police Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan twice, police said.
Police returned fire multiple times, killing Haizlip. Officers applied a tourniquet to Sloan, and he underwent surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center later that day.
Sloan's injuries were not life threatening.
Lowery Street Shooting
Lowery Street Shooting
Lowery Street Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Lowery Street Shooting
Shooting
Lowery Street Shooting
Shooting
Lowery Street Shooting
Scene
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
336-727-7299