Man was shot at least 16 times in deadly attack at Winston-Salem city building, autopsy says

Police Lt. Gregory Dorn declined to comment on the autopsy.

Cobb and Haizlip had a long-standing dislike for each other, which boiled over into a physical run-in while on the job the day before the shooting, police said.

During the shooting, another city employee, Curtis Reynord Peterson, then 60, was shot and wounded, police said. Peterson was treated at Wake Forest Baptist.

Cobb, a senior equipment operator, worked for the city for 20 years. Haizlip, a vehicle operator, had 12 years of service.

Cobb's relative said that the dispute between the two men heated up the day before the shooting when Cobb told Haizlip to slow down when Haizlip was driving a garbage truck on Beeson Dairy Road.

Police received multiple calls about the shooting starting at 6:37 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019, and arrived at the public works building at 6:41 a.m., police said.

On arrival, officers encountered employees running out of the building. The employees told police to go to the western end of the building and that the shooting suspect was there.

When police officers got to that end of the building, they immediately encountered Haizlip leaving the building.